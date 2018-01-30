German minister sees diesel tests on animals, humans as irresponsible

BRUSSELS, Jan 30 (Reuters) - German Environment Minister Barbara Hendricks said on Tuesday emissions tests on animals and people were irresponsible after reports that Volkswagen had sponsored tests that exposed humans and monkeys to toxic diesel fumes.

Two years after an emissions test cheating scandal that has tarnished Germany’s powerful car industry, Hendricks said: “It is once again astonishing that there are companies in the auto sector who are unaware of the responsibility of their behaviour.” (Reporting by Peter Maushagen; Writing by Madeline Chambers in Berlin; Editing by Michael Nienaber)