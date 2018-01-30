FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Brexit
Economy
Technology
Market Analysis
The Trump Effect
Reuters Investigates
Environment
Sport
Entertainment
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
January 30, 2018 / 11:39 AM / 2 days ago

German minister sees diesel tests on animals, humans as irresponsible

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Jan 30 (Reuters) - German Environment Minister Barbara Hendricks said on Tuesday emissions tests on animals and people were irresponsible after reports that Volkswagen had sponsored tests that exposed humans and monkeys to toxic diesel fumes.

Two years after an emissions test cheating scandal that has tarnished Germany’s powerful car industry, Hendricks said: “It is once again astonishing that there are companies in the auto sector who are unaware of the responsibility of their behaviour.” (Reporting by Peter Maushagen; Writing by Madeline Chambers in Berlin; Editing by Michael Nienaber)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.