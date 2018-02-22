FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 22, 2018 / 9:28 AM / a day ago

Prosecutors search homes of new suspects in Audi emissions probe

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Feb 22 (Reuters) - German prosecutors said on Thursday they were searching the homes of three new suspects in connection with Audi’s emissions scandal.

Two of the new suspects are former members of Audi’s executive board and all three are suspected of being partly responsible for the emissions trickery, Munich prosecutors said in a statement, adding that current top managers were not among the suspects.

Audi couldn’t immediately be reached for comment.

Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Maria Sheahan

