U.S. regulators approve emissions fix for 24,000 Audi diesel 3.0-liter vehicles

WASHINGTON, Dec 19 (Reuters) - The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the California Air Resources Board said Tuesday they had approved an emissions fix for 24,000 Audi 3.0-liter passenger cars as Volkswagen AG looks to move beyond its diesel emissions crisis.

The new approval covers 2014-2016 Audi A6 Quattro, A7 Quattro, A8, A8L and Q5 diesel vehicles. The approved fix entails removing defeat device software that reduced emission control effectiveness and replacing certain hardware components. Regulators previously approved a fix for 38,000 other 3.0-liter diesels. VW said it was pleased and noted it has won approval for fixes for more than 75 percent of 3.0-liter diesels, and hopes to win approval for remaining diesels soon. (Reporting by David Shepardson Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)