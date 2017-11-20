VW raises 2020 sales outlook on emerging-market growth, SUVs

BERLIN, Nov 20 (Reuters) - Volkswagen has increased its group sales guidance for 2020 on growing demand for its new sport-utility vehicles in emerging markets such as Brazil and Russia.

The world’s largest automaker now expects group revenue to exceed last year’s record of 217 billion euros ($255.69 billion) by more than a quarter by 2020, compared with a rise by more than a fifth published in March, the carmaker said on Monday.

VW also said 2020 group operating profit could rise by more than a quarter from the 7.1 billion euros reached in 2016 after guiding in March for that measure to exceed year-ago levels by 25 percent.

Group pretax profit is now seen growing by 30 percent or more by the end of the decade from 2016 levels, compared with a guidance for growth of 25 percent or more published in March, VW said. ($1 = 0.8487 euros) (Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Arno Schuetze)