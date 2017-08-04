FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
8 days ago
Volkswagen executive pleads guilty in U.S. diesel emissions case
August 4, 2017 / 2:11 PM / 8 days ago

Volkswagen executive pleads guilty in U.S. diesel emissions case

DETROIT, Aug 4 (Reuters) - Volkswagen AG executive Oliver Schmidt pleaded guilty Friday in U.S. District Court in Detroit in a diesel emissions scandal involving the German automaker.

Under a plea agreement, Schmidt is expected to face up to seven years in prison and a fine of between $40,000 and $400,000 after admitting to conspiring to mislead U.S regulators and violating clean air laws.

In March, Volkswagen pleaded guilty to three felony counts under a plea agreement to resolve U.S. charges it installed secret software in vehicles to evade emissions tests and agreed to spend up to $25 billion to resolve various claims. (Reporting by Nick Carey in Detroit and David Shepardson in Washington; Editing by Bernadette Baum)

