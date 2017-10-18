FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Vonovia ties up with France's SNI for expansion outside Germany
October 18, 2017 / 1:44 PM / 3 days ago

Vonovia ties up with France's SNI for expansion outside Germany

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Oct 18 (Reuters) - Real estate group Vonovia has signed a partnership deal with France’s SNI Group as it looks to expand beyond its German home market, it said on Wednesday.

“For now it’s about understanding the markets,” Chief Executive Rolf Buch told reporters during a conference call. “It’s not about investing yet.”

Vonovia said earlier that its cooperation with SNI group would focus on pooling the two companies’ expertise and exploring joint investment opportunities.

“We are now starting in France and will then systematically work our way across Europe,” Buch said, adding Vonovia would focus on major markets and cities, such as Randstad in the Netherlands.

Vonovia owns around 355,000 flats in Germany. SNI Group is a subsidiary of state lender Caisse de Depots and manages around 348,000 flats across France. (Reporting by Hans Seidenstuecker; Writing by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Douglas Busvine and Jane Merriman)

