FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Russian lenders Promsvyazbank and Vozrozhdenie plan to merge
Sections
Featured
In blow to Britain, Goldman CEO to spend more time in Frankfurt
the road to brexit
In blow to Britain, Goldman CEO to spend more time in Frankfurt
Time to slay the free market-myth monster
commentary
Time to slay the free market-myth monster
In glyphosate review, World Health Organisation cancer agency edited out “non-carcinogenic” findings
reuters investigates
In glyphosate review, World Health Organisation cancer agency edited out “non-carcinogenic” findings
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
September 15, 2017 / 8:46 AM / in a month

Russian lenders Promsvyazbank and Vozrozhdenie plan to merge

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Sept 15 (Reuters) - Russian lenders Promsvyazbank and Vozrozhdenie plan to merge next month, Vozrozhdenie said in a regulatory filing on Friday.

Privately owned Vozrozhdenie will ask shareholders to back the merger on Oct. 26, the bank said.

Promsvyazbank, also privately owned, is Russia’s 10th largest lender by assets while Vozrozhdenie ranks 32nd, according to Interfax.

A Promsvyazbank spokeswoman said details of the merger have not yet been finalised.

The central bank last month took control of Russia’s biggest private bank by assets, Otkritie, after discovering a hole in its balance sheet worth up to $6.9 billion.

This week, the central bank added Credit Bank of Moscow to its list of systematically important banks, meaning it can count on state support if it runs into trouble.

There are 11 banks on the list, including Promsvyazbank.

Reporting by Katya Golubkova and Kira Zavyalova; editing by Jason Neely

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.