PRAGUE, Feb 14 (Reuters) - Skoda Auto raised its global deliveries by 10.7 percent year-on-year in January to 103,800 cars, its best result ever for the month, the Czech unit of Volkswagen said on Wedndesday.

The carmaker increased the deliveries mainly in Russia, India and Europe, achieving double-figure growth in all those markets. (Reporting by Robert Muller; Editing by Keith Weir)