Wacker Chemie raises outlook again after strong Q3
October 26, 2017 / 5:36 AM / in a day

Wacker Chemie raises outlook again after strong Q3

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Oct 26 (Reuters) - German specialty chemicals maker Wacker Chemie on Thursday raised its outlook for core earnings for the second time in three months, pointing to “markedly higher” demand as well as income from its stake in Siltronic.

Wacker Chemie now expects earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of 1 billion euros ($1.18 billion) in 2017, compared with a previous guidance of 900-935 million euros. ($1 = 0.8451 euros) (Reporting by Christoph Steitz; Editing by Victoria Bryan)

