FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Wal-Mart's Sam's Club to shut stores after "review"
Sections
Featured
Trump denies offensive language on immigration
Trump denies offensive language on immigration
Trump denies offensive language on immigration
Trump denies offensive language on immigration
Trump denies offensive language on immigration
Trump denies offensive language on immigration
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Products & Retail News
January 11, 2018 / 5:44 PM / a day ago

Wal-Mart's Sam's Club to shut stores after "review"

Siddharth Cavale

1 Min Read

Jan 11 (Reuters) - Sam’s Club, a unit of Wal-Mart Stores Inc , closed a series of stores following a review, the membership-only store chain said in a tweet on Thursday.

The tweet came after a series of reports from local news outlets said some Sam's Club stores were closed abruptly on Thursday, with employees learning of the move as they arrived for work. (bit.ly/2DjkkWv)

Earlier in the day Wal-Mart said it would raise entry-level wages for U.S. hourly employees to $11 an hour in February as it benefits from last month’s major overhaul of the U.S. tax code. (Reporting by Siddharth Cavale in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.