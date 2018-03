March 5 (Reuters) - Walt Disney Co on Monday named James Pitaro as president of ESPN and co-chair of Disney Media Networks.

Pitaro who was previously chairman of Disney Consumer Products and Interactive Media since 2016, will report directly to Disney Chief Executive Officer Bob Iger.

ESPN’s former President John Skippers had resigned in December following a substance addiction problem. (Reporting by Arjun Panchadar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)