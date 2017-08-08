FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
5 days ago
Disney posts profit drop, to take bigger stake in streaming firm BAMTech
Britain cannot stay in EU by back door - top ministers
August 8, 2017 / 8:14 PM / 5 days ago

Disney posts profit drop, to take bigger stake in streaming firm BAMTech

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 8 (Reuters) - Walt Disney Co reported a near 9 percent fall in quarterly profit, pulled down by higher programming costs and declining subscribers at its flagship sports channel ESPN.

The company also said it would pay $1.58 billion to buy an additional 42 percent stake in video-streaming firm BAMTech. Last year, Disney said it was taking a 33 percent stake in BAMTech for $1 billion.

Disney also said on Tuesday that it would end its distribution agreement with Netflix Inc for subscription streaming of new releases, beginning with the 2019 calendar year theatrical slate.

The company's revenue fell marginally to $14.24 billion in the third quarter ended July 1 from $14.28 billion a year earlier.

Net income attributable to the company fell to $2.37 billion, or $1.51 per share, from $2.6 billion, or $1.59 per share. (Reporting by Aishwarya Venugopal in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)

