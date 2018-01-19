FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 19, 2018 / 1:15 AM / a day ago

HK's Wanda Hotel halts trade pending statement on asset disposal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Jan 19 (Reuters) - Wanda Hotel Development Co Ltd said on Friday it had requested a trading halt for its shares, pending a statement regarding a “very substantial disposal” by the company.

It gave no further details in its statement.

Wanda Hotel, a unit of Dalian Wanda Group, said this week that it was selling its 60 percent stake in a company that owns the high-profile One Nine Elms project in London for 35.61 million pounds ($49 million). (Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)

