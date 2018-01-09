FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Warburg Pincus, Genesis Capital invest $120 mln in Chinese online tutoring firm
January 9, 2018

Warburg Pincus, Genesis Capital invest $120 mln in Chinese online tutoring firm

HONG KONG, Jan 9 (Reuters) - U.S. private equity firm Warburg Pincus LLC and Chinese growth capital fund Genesis Capital have invested $120 million in China’s Zhangmen, the online tutoring company said on Tuesday.

This is the sixth round of financing and the largest Zhangmen has received, it said in a statement.

A more-than-nine-year-old company, Zhangmen provides personalized tutoring courses to primary and middle school students aged between eight and 18 via its website and mobile apps. Total revenue of the company exceeded 1 billion yuan ($153 million) in 2017.

Warburg was the lead investor in this funding round, according to a Warburg spokeswoman. (Reporting by Kane Wu; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

