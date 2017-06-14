War crimes prosecutor calls for arrest of Saif Gaddafi, dictator's son

AMSTERDAM, June 14 (Reuters) - The prosecutor of the International Criminal Court on Wednesday called for the arrest and surrender of Saif al-Islam Gaddafi, who is wanted on war crimes charges for allegedly suppressing opposition to the rule of his father, former Libya ruler Muammar Gaddafi.

On Sunday, Saif al-Islam's lawyer said his client had been released under an amnesty law passed by parliament from prison in the eastern Libyan town of Zintan, where he had been held since 2011.

ICC prosecutor Fatou Bensouda in a statement called on Libya and other states to arrest Gaddafi. (Reporting by Toby Sterling; Editing by Hugh Lawson)