July 17 (Reuters) - Arm & Hammer toothpaste maker Church & Dwight Co Inc said on Monday it would buy Water Pik Inc, which makes oral hygiene products and shower heads, for about $1 billion in cash.

Water Pik's net sales were about $265 million for the year ended June 30, Church & Dwight said. (Reporting by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)