March 8, 2018 / 2:24 PM / a day ago

Transition from La Niña most likely during March-May: U.S. weather forecaster

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 8 (Reuters) -

* A U.S. government weather forecaster on Thursday said a transition from La Niña to ENSO-neutral conditions was most likely, and neutral conditions were expected to continue into the second half of the year.

* The National Weather Service’s Climate Prediction Center (CPC) in its monthly forecast pegged the chance of ENSO-neutral conditions at about 55 percent during the March-May season.

* ENSO-neutral refers to those periods when neither El Niño nor La Niña is present, according to CPC. (Reporting by Vijaykumar Vedala in Bengaluru)

