FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
WellCare Health forecasts FY 2018 revenue, profit below estimates
Sections
Featured
UK business insolvency risk rises as Brexit approaches
Economy
UK business insolvency risk rises as Brexit approaches
Shocked Gatlin sacks coach after doping claim
sport
Shocked Gatlin sacks coach after doping claim
Pictures of the year
Pictures
Pictures of the year
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
December 18, 2017 / 12:20 PM / a day ago

WellCare Health forecasts FY 2018 revenue, profit below estimates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 18 (Reuters) - WellCare Health Plans Inc on Monday forecast its full-year 2018 adjusted profit and revenue below analysts’ estimates.

The company said it expects full-year 2018 adjusted earnings of $8.40-$8.65 per share, missing analysts’ average estimate of $8.67 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

WellCare Health expects revenue of $18.65 billion for full-year 2018, missing analysts’ estimate of $18.90 billion. (Reporting by Manas Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Martina D‘Couto)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.