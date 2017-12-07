FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New York pension fund seeks more pay disclosure from Wells Fargo
December 7, 2017 / 5:35 PM / Updated a day ago

New York pension fund seeks more pay disclosure from Wells Fargo

Dan Freed

1 Min Read

Dec 7 (Reuters) - New York State comptroller Thomas DiNapoli is asking Wells Fargo & Co to disclose more information about employee incentive pay, an issue that was at the heart of a scandal that has roiled the third-largest U.S. lender for more than a year.

DiNapoli oversees the New York State Common Retirement Fund, the third largest U.S. state pension fund with more than $200 billion in assets, and a top 50 Wells Fargo shareholder with nearly 14 million shares. (Reporting by Dan Freed in New York Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

