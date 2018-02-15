FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Brexit
Economy
Technology
Winter Olympics
The Trump Effect
Environment
Entertainment
The Wider Image
February 15, 2018 / 2:35 PM / Updated a day ago

MOVES-Wells Fargo Asset Management hires 2 execs to multi-asset solutions team

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 15 (Reuters) - Wells Fargo Asset Management said on Thursday that it has expanded its multi-asset solutions team with two new senior leadership positions.

Peter Weidner was named the head of factor solutions and Mark Brandreth was appointed senior portfolio manager in the firms multi-asset solutions team.

Both Weidner and Brandreth, who will now be based in London, were previously with asset manager Schroders Plc’s multi-asset team. (Reporting by Aishwarya Venugopal; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.