a month ago
July 6, 2017 / 8:22 PM / a month ago

Wells Fargo promotes investor relations head

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 6 (Reuters) - Wells Fargo & Co said on Thursday it had promoted its investor relations head Jim Rowe to lead a newly created stakeholder relations group.

Rowe's appointment is effective immediately, the lender said in a statement.

The new group will include investor relations, corporate communications and government relations & public policy and will be a part of the company's chief administrative office, led by Hope Hardison. (Reporting by Sweta Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

