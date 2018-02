Jan 30 (Reuters) - Wells Fargo & Co on Tuesday appointed Sarah Dahlgren as its head of regulatory relations, effective March 12.

Dahlgren joins from McKinsey and will report to Wells Fargo's chief risk officer, Mike Loughlin, until his successor is named. Loughlin had announced his retirement on Jan. 17. (reut.rs/2DOBJd2) (Reporting By Aparajita Saxena in Bengaluru)