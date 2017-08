Aug 9 (Reuters) - Wells Fargo said Stratford Shields will join as its new head of public finance in November.

Stratford is currently managing director and Midwest regional manager at RBC Capital Markets.

He will be a part of Wells Fargo's Government and Institutional Banking leadership team and report to Phil Smith, head of GIB. (Reporting by Vibhuti Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)