FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Wells Fargo hit by legal charges, mortgage banking slump
Sections
Featured
Take Five - World markets themes for the week ahead
market analysis
Take Five - World markets themes for the week ahead
L'Oreal adds Paris to digital beauty start-up cities
business
L'Oreal adds Paris to digital beauty start-up cities
Moving machinery using mind power alone
technology
Moving machinery using mind power alone
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Banking and Financial News
October 13, 2017 / 12:19 PM / 8 days ago

Wells Fargo hit by legal charges, mortgage banking slump

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 13 (Reuters) - Wells Fargo & Co reported an 18.6 percent decline in quarterly profit on Friday, hurt by previously disclosed legal costs and a slump in mortgage banking income.

Net income fell to $4.60 billion, or 84 cents per share for the quarter ended Sept. 30, from $5.64 billion, or $1.03 per share, in the same quarter of 2016.

The results included $1 billion in previously disclosed legal costs, but it was not clear whether that figure factored into Wall Street estimates.

Revenue fell to $21.9 billion from $22.3 billion a year earlier. Mortgage banking income plunged 37.3 percent.

Analysts had forecast net income of $5.16 billion on revenue of $22.4 billion, according to Thomson Reuters data from earlier this week. (Reporting by Sweta Singh in Bengaluru and Dan Freed in New York; Editing by Bernard Orr)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.