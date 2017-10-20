FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Wells Fargo scrutinized by regulator for auto insurance program - NYT
Sections
Featured
U.S. businesses cash in by selling donated bodies
Special Report
Reuters investigates
U.S. businesses cash in by selling donated bodies
How will higher Bank of England rates affect Britain's economy?
economy
How will higher Bank of England rates affect Britain's economy?
Recovering from severe malnutrition in Yemen
the wider image
Recovering from severe malnutrition in Yemen
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News - Americas
October 20, 2017 / 3:29 PM / 4 days ago

Wells Fargo scrutinized by regulator for auto insurance program - NYT

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 20 (Reuters) - Wells Fargo & Co engaged in deceptive auto insurance practices, failed to properly manage risks and hasn’t set aside enough funds to pay back affected customers, the New York Times reported, citing a confidential report by federal regulators.

The report, prepared by the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC), criticizes the Wall Street bank for forcing numerous borrowers to buy unneeded auto insurance, as well as its handling of the problems once they were unveiled, the newspaper reported. (nyti.ms/2yBV90D)

The preliminary regulators’ report stated that Wells Fargo may have underestimated costs related to reimbursing harmed customers and that the bank’s practices could be curbed or be kept under close watch, according to the New York Times report.

Wells Fargo was slapped with costly lawsuits involving auto insurance and mortgage loans in July, even as the bank tries to put the year-old phony accounts scandal behind it where employees were found having created over 2 million accounts without customer authorization.

Wells Fargo and the OCC did not immediately respond to requests for comment. (Reporting by Nikhil Subba in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.