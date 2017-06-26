MOVES-Wells Fargo Securities hires JPMorgan's commercial banking exec

June 26 (Reuters) - Wells Fargo Securities named Donald Wenzel, a commercial banking veteran of JPMorgan Chase & Co , as executive vice president of its government and institutional banking unit and head of the division's business operations risk.

Wenzel has worked with JPMorgan's commercial banking unit for 25 years and was most recently director of business operations risk.

Wells Fargo Securities also named four others to management roles in its housing, and education and non-profit banking teams.

Rebecca Reape and Matthew Engler were appointed to Wells Fargo's housing team to cover state and local housing-finance agencies, and real estate development clients, while Harper Watters and Lawrence Stephens were assigned to the company's education and non-profit banking team. (Reporting By Aparajita Saxena in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)