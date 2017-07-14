FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
24 days ago
Wells Fargo's profit rises 4.5 pct
#Brexit
#Economy
#Markets
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Technology
Sections
Featured
Election failure shakes confidence in May's strategy
the road to brexit
Election failure shakes confidence in May's strategy
House price growth weakest in more than four years
economy
House price growth weakest in more than four years
Kenyans stockpile food, Kenyatta appeals for peaceful vote
kenya
Kenyans stockpile food, Kenyatta appeals for peaceful vote
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Banking and Financial News
July 14, 2017 / 12:14 PM / 24 days ago

Wells Fargo's profit rises 4.5 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 14 (Reuters) - Wells Fargo & Co, the third-largest U.S. bank by assets, posted a 4.5 percent rise in second-quarter profit, helped by loan growth and higher interest rates.

Net income applicable to common shareholders rose to $5.40 billion, or $1.07 per share, in the quarter ended June. 30, from $5.17 billion, or $1.01 per share, a year earlier.

Analysts on average had estimated earnings of $1.01 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. It was not immediately clear if the reported figures were comparable.

Net interest income rose 6.4 percent to $12.48 billion.

Reporting by Nikhil Subba in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.