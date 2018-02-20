Australia's Wesfarmers first-half profit slips 3 pct

Feb 21 (Reuters) - Australia’s biggest company by revenues Wesfarmers Ltd posted on Wednesday a dip in first-half profit as lower earnings from its supermarket chain Coles weighed on the bottom line.

Net profit for the retail-to-mining conglomerate excluding significant items edged down about 3 percent to A$1.54 billion ($1.21 billion) for the six months to the end of December, worse than the Morgan Stanley estimate of A$1.63 billion.

Reported profit for the period after including items related to Bunnings United Kingdom and Ireland (BUKI) and Target was A$212 million, the company added in a statement.