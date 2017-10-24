FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Australia's Wesfarmers says Q1 sales up 0.4 pct as deflation hits
Sections
Featured
Britain aiming for outline Brexit transition deal by first quarter of 2018
The road to Brexit
Britain aiming for outline Brexit transition deal by first quarter of 2018
Canada pushed for Airbus deal as Bombardier courted China
Exclusive
Aerospace
Canada pushed for Airbus deal as Bombardier courted China
With new technology, Mazda gives spark to petrol engine
Autos
With new technology, Mazda gives spark to petrol engine
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Products & Retail News
October 24, 2017 / 9:54 PM / Updated 12 hours ago

Australia's Wesfarmers says Q1 sales up 0.4 pct as deflation hits

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Australia’s Wesfarmers Ltd , owner of the country’s No. 2 grocery chain Coles, said on Wednesday its first-quarter food and liquor sales grew 0.4 percent on a comparable store basis, as it withstood unusually strong deflation in vegetable prices.

The retail-to-resources conglomerate said headline food and liquor sales rose 1.5 percent to A$7.97 billion ($6.20 billion) for the July-September quarter, while comparable store sales rose 0.4 percent.

The growth rate reflected “an acceleration in supply-driven fresh produce deflation during the period, particularly in soft vegetables”, Wesfarmers said in a statement. ($1 = 1.2855 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Chris Thomas; editing by Byron Kaye, G Crosse)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.