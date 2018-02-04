FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 4, 2018 / 10:18 PM / Updated a day ago

Australia's Wesfarmers sees major impairments in interim results

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 5 (Reuters) - Australia’s Wesfarmers Ltd said on Monday it expects to record a non-cash impairment of 454 million pounds ($640.37 million) before tax against goodwill recognised from its acquisition of UK homewares chain, Homebase.

The Australian retail-to-mining conglomerate through its unit Bunnings United Kingdom and Ireland acquired Homebase in January 2016 for 340 million pounds.

The company also expects a non-cash impairment of A$306 million ($242.11 million) before tax against the carrying value of its investment in Target.

$1 = 0.7090 pounds $1 = 1.2639 Australian dollars Reporting by Chandini Monnappa in Bengaluru; Editing by Daniel Wallis

