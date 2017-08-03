FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
West Virginia's Democratic Governor to announce party change - NYT
August 3, 2017 / 8:39 PM / 2 months ago

West Virginia's Democratic Governor to announce party change - NYT

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 3 (Reuters) - West Virginia’s Democratic Governor Jim Justice is expected to announce Thursday night at a rally with U.S. President Donald Trump that he is changing parties, the New York Times reported, citing three sources familiar with the plans.

Trump said earlier on Thursday that he would make a “big announcement” tonight in West Virginia.

Justice, a billionaire coal and real estate magnate, ran as a conservative Democrat and declined to endorse Hillary Clinton in 2016, the paper reported. (nyti.ms/2vtOS5W)

Governor Justice could not immediately be reached for comment.

Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila

