FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Unibail-Rodamco agrees to buy Australia's Westfield for $24.7 bln including debt
Sections
Featured
UK inflation hits highest in nearly six years, peak seen soon
economy
UK inflation hits highest in nearly six years, peak seen soon
World is losing the battle against climate change, says Macron
environment
World is losing the battle against climate change, says Macron
Tight race as South Africa's ANC prepares to elect Zuma successor
south africa
Tight race as South Africa's ANC prepares to elect Zuma successor
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Mergers & Acquisitons - Americas
December 12, 2017 / 6:24 AM / a day ago

Unibail-Rodamco agrees to buy Australia's Westfield for $24.7 bln including debt

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, Dec 12 (Reuters) - France’s Unibail-Rodamco SE has agreed to acquire Australian mall owner Westfield Corp for $24.7 billion including debt, in what would be the biggest takeover of an Australian company on record.

The companies said in a joint statement that Westfield’s board supports the deal and that Unibail-Rodamco would pay Westfield’s shareholders in cash and shares.

“The acquisition of Westfield is a natural extension of Unibail-Rodamco’s strategy of concentration, differentiation and innovation,” said Unibail-Rodamco Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Christophe Cuvillier in a statement. (Reporting by Byron Kaye; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.