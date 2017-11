Nov 3 (Reuters) - Westpac Banking Corp on Friday said it had agreed to sell its Hastings fund management business to London-based asset manager Northill Capital.

The terms of the deal are currently confidential, the bank said in a statement to the Australian Stock Exchange.

Hastings currently manages about A$12.6 billion ($9.68 billion) in funds, the company said. ($1 = 1.3012 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Ambar Warrick in Bengaluru; Editing by Himani Sarkar)