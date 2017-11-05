Australia's Westpac FY profit up 3 pct, misses forecast

Nov 6 (Reuters) - Australia’s Westpac Banking Corp posted a 3 percent rise in annual cash profit on Monday, helped by a strong performance of its consumer and business lending arms, but missed forecasts.

The country’s No. 2 lender reported a cash profit of A$8.06 billion ($6.17 billion) for the year ended Sept. 30, from A$7.82 billion a year ago. That missed the 4 percent increase in cash profit expected by 7 analysts polled by Reuters.

Westpac announced a final dividend of A$0.94 per share, same as last year. ($1 = 1.3062 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Rushil Dutta in Bengaluru, editing by David Evans)