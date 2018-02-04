Australia’s Westpac stressed assets fall in Q1

Feb 5 (Reuters) - Westpac Banking Corp said on Monday its level of stressed assets fell slightly in the three months to Dec. 31, reflecting an improvement in the outlook for the dairy sector.

Australia’s second-biggest bank by market value said stressed assets slipped about 2 basis points to 1.03 percent in the first quarter of its financial year, which began on Oct. 1.

Westpac’s common equity Tier-1 capital ratio was 10.1 percent at end-December, a decline from the 10.6 percent reported at Sept. 30, 2017. ($1 = 1.2647 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Ambar Warrick and Susan Mathew in Bengaluru; Editing by Kevin Liffey)