FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
WH Smith reports rise in annual profit led by travel hub outlets
Sections
Featured
UK retail sales growth weakest in four years as inflation bites
economy
UK retail sales growth weakest in four years as inflation bites
Thirty years ago this week, Wall Street slid into the abyss
Markets
Thirty years ago this week, Wall Street slid into the abyss
China's economy shows solid momentum as party meets
china's party congress
China's economy shows solid momentum as party meets
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Breaking City News
October 12, 2017 / 6:53 AM / 7 days ago

WH Smith reports rise in annual profit led by travel hub outlets

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 12 (Reuters) - British books and stationery retailer WH Smith Plc reported a 6.9 percent rise in annual pretax profit to 140 million pounds ($185.57 million) on Thursday led by outlets in airports and other travel hubs.

WH Smith said trading profit at its more than 750 outlets at such hubs, including railway stations and motorway service areas, rose 10.3 percent to 96 million pounds and now makes up over 60 percent of its trading profit.

Trading profit at its high street outlets was flat at 62 million pounds.

$1 = 0.7544 pounds Reporting by Rahul B in Bengaluru; editing by Jason Neely

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.