FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
Britain's Whitbread reports first-quarter sales up 7.6 pct
#Brexit
#Economy
#Markets
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Technology
Sections
Featured
In Asian financial markets, fear indicators still send a buy signal
Markets
In Asian financial markets, fear indicators still send a buy signal
Cyber threats prompt return of radio for ship navigation
Technology
Cyber threats prompt return of radio for ship navigation
House price growth weakest in more than four years
House price growth weakest in more than four years
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Breaking City News
June 21, 2017 / 6:52 AM / 2 months ago

Britain's Whitbread reports first-quarter sales up 7.6 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 21 (Reuters) - Britain's Whitbread, which runs the Costa Coffee chain and Premier Inn hotels, reported group sales up 7.6 percent in its first quarter.

Whitbread, which had previously warned that it sees tougher trading ahead, said on Wednesday that the performance in the 13 weeks to June 2 was in line with its expectations.

Total sales at its Costa Coffee chain for the period rose by 8.7 percent while Premier Inn's total sales were up 9.2 percent, with revenue per available room at its London properties rising by 2.8 percent. (Reporting by Rahul B in Bengaluru; Editing by David Goodman)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.