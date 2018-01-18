FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Brexit
Economy
The Trump Effect
Markets
Breakingviews
Reuters Backstory
Technology
Science
Arts
#Breaking City News
January 18, 2018 / 7:18 AM / a day ago

Whitbread's UK Q3 comparable sales rise 0.3 percent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 18 (Reuters) - Whitbread Plc, Britain’s biggest hotel and coffee shop operator, said on Thursday comparable sales rose 0.3 percent in the UK amid tough consumer market conditions.

Comparable sales growth in UK at Premier Inn, its hotel business, increased 0.5 percent in the 13 weeks ended Nov. 30, while Costa comparable UK sales declined 0.1 percent in the same period.

The results come at a time of pressure on broader British high street businesses, as consumers face stagnant wage growth and rising inflation, and cut back on spending.

Reporting by Rahul B in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.