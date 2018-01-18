Whitbread's UK Q3 comparable sales rise 0.3 percent

Jan 18 (Reuters) - Whitbread Plc, Britain’s biggest hotel and coffee shop operator, said on Thursday comparable sales rose 0.3 percent in the UK amid tough consumer market conditions.

Comparable sales growth in UK at Premier Inn, its hotel business, increased 0.5 percent in the 13 weeks ended Nov. 30, while Costa comparable UK sales declined 0.1 percent in the same period.

The results come at a time of pressure on broader British high street businesses, as consumers face stagnant wage growth and rising inflation, and cut back on spending.