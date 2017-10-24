FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Costa coffee owner Whitbread's interim profit rises on expansion
Sections
Featured
Britain aiming for outline Brexit transition deal by first quarter of 2018
The road to Brexit
Britain aiming for outline Brexit transition deal by first quarter of 2018
Toyota says Brexit "fog" must clear to safeguard UK plant
Autos
Toyota says Brexit "fog" must clear to safeguard UK plant
Canada pushed for Airbus deal as Bombardier courted China
Exclusive
Aerospace
Canada pushed for Airbus deal as Bombardier courted China
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Breaking City News
October 24, 2017 / 6:27 AM / a day ago

Costa coffee owner Whitbread's interim profit rises on expansion

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 24 (Reuters) - Britain’s Whitbread Plc said its first-half pretax profit rose 6.7 percent as it added more Premier Inn rooms and opened more Costa coffee outlets in Britain.

Whitbread, Britain’s biggest hotel and coffee shop operator, said on Tuesday underlying pretax profit rose to 328 million pounds ($433 million) in the six months to Aug. 31, from 307 million a year earlier.

In Britain, it opened over 2,000 new Premier Inn rooms and added 21 more Costa stores during the first half. ($1 = 0.7571 pounds) (Reporting by Rahul B in Bengaluru; Editing by David Holmes)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.