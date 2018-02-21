FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Brexit
Banks
Syria
Winter Olympics
The Trump Effect
Health
Entertainment
The Wider Image
February 21, 2018 / 10:02 PM / Updated 12 hours ago

Whiting Petroleum takes $835 mln impairment charge for Colorado acreage

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 21 (Reuters) - U.S. shale oil producer Whiting Petroleum Corp said on Wednesday it took an $835 million impairment charge against the value of most of its Colorado operations, widening its quarterly loss.

The company posted a fourth-quarter net loss of $798.3 million, or $8.80 per share, compared to a net loss of $173.3 million, or $2.34 per share, in the year-ago period.

Production rose 8 percent to 128,050 barrels of oil equivalent per day. (Reporting by Ernest Scheyder; editing by Grant McCool)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.