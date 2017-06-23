FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
RPT-EXCLUSIVE-Wal-Mart not considering a bid for Whole Foods -source
#Banking and Financial News
June 23, 2017 / 8:08 PM / a month ago

RPT-EXCLUSIVE-Wal-Mart not considering a bid for Whole Foods -source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Repeats to media codes)

June 23 (Reuters) - Wal-Mart Stores Inc is not actively considering making an offer for Whole Foods Market Inc , a source familiar with the matter told Reuters on Friday.

Whole Foods, which has accepted a $13.7 billion offer from Amazon.com Inc, has not received any rival bids as of Friday, a second source said. Both sources spoke on condition of anonymity because the matter is confidential.

A Wal-Mart spokesman declined to comment on whether the company is considering a bid for Whole Foods. Whole Foods and Amazon did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Whole Foods shares have been trading above Amazon's deal price of $42 since the deal was announced last Friday, as stock market investors speculate about the possibility of a higher offer.

Wal-Mart has been tipped as a potential bidder for Whole Foods by retail analysts. (Reporting by Nandita Bose in Chicago and Greg Roumeliotis in New York; Editing by Bill Rigby)

