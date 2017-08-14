FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
William Demant prepared to make over-the-counter hearing aids if U.S. market develops -CEO
August 14, 2017 / 7:45 AM / a day ago

William Demant prepared to make over-the-counter hearing aids if U.S. market develops -CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 14 (Reuters) - William Demant is prepared to start producing cheaper over-the-counter (OTC) hearing aids, if proposed legislation in the United States paves the way for devices sold over the counter, chief executive Soren Nielsen told Reuters.

Nielsen also said he expects "no significant change" to U.S. market if FDA's Reauthorization Act is passed allowing sale of cheaper over-the-counter hearing aids.

William Demant is the world's second-largest maker of hearing aids. (Reporting by Julie Astrid Thomsen; Editing by Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen)

