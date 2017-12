Dec 20 (Reuters) - British bookmaker William Hill said on Wednesday it named Roger Devlin as its chairman designate, who will take over from Gareth Davis in April.

Devlin, who is currently chairman of British pubs company Marston’s Plc, will join the board on Feb. 1 and will start as chairman on April 2, when Davis steps down. (Reporting by Rahul B in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)