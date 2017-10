Aug 14 (Reuters) - Apparel and footwear maker VF Corp said it would buy Williamson-Dickie Mfg. Co, the owner of Dickies and Workrite workwear, for about $820 million in cash.

Williamson-Dickie is expected to add more than $1 billion of revenue to VF by 2021.

The deal is expected to close early in the fourth quarter. (Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)