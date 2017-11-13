FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Wilmar Q3 profit falls 6 pct on tropical oils, sugar segments
#Consumer Products & Retail News
November 13, 2017 / 9:38 AM / Updated a day ago

Wilmar Q3 profit falls 6 pct on tropical oils, sugar segments

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Singapore’s Wilmar International Ltd posted a 6 percent fall in third-quarter net profit as stronger performance in its oilseeds and grains division was offset by lower results in the tropical oils and sugar businesses.

The company, whose biggest shareholders include U.S. agricultural trader Archer Daniels Midland Co, reported a net profit of $370 million for the three months ended September, compared with a profit of $392.2 million a year earlier.

It posted a core net profit, which excludes non-operating items, of $323.7 million, down 16 percent from the year-ago period. (Reporting by Aradhana Aravindan; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

