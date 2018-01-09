FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Low-cost airline Wizz Air to enter Austrian market
January 9, 2018 / 10:05 AM / 2 days ago

Low-cost airline Wizz Air to enter Austrian market

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA, Jan 9 (Reuters) - Low-cost airline Wizz Air announced plans on Tuesday to enter the Austrian market in April, betting on rising demand for flights to eastern Europe after the insolvency of two carriers has left a gap in route networks there. Wizz Air will invest $331 million and create 120 new jobs to connect Vienna with cities including Gdansk, Tuzla and Varna, the UK-registered, Budapest-based carrier said in Vienna.

The airline’s exposure to central and eastern Europe has shielded it from fierce competition on Mediterranean and Western European routes, which contributed to the demise of Germany’s Air Berlin and its Austrian subsidiary Niki. (Reporting by Kirsti Knolle; Editing by Shadia Nasralla)

