January 31, 2018 / 7:21 AM / 2 days ago

Wizz Air posts record passenger numbers and profit in third quarter

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Jan 31 (Reuters) - Budget airline Wizz Air said on Wednesday that it posted record third-quarter profit and carried more passengers than ever before as it continues to expand and take market share.

Wizz Air said it carried 24 percent more passengers in the three months to December 31, a record for the quarter. Profit was a record 14 million euros ($17.42 million), up 3.6 percent.

The Eastern-European focused carrier said it had maintained its outlook for full-year net profit in a ‍range of between 265 million euros and 280 million euros. ($1 = 0.8039 euros) (Reporting by Alistair Smout. Editing by Jane Merriman)

