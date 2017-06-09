FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
Wolford shareholders look to sell majority stake
#Brexit
#Economy
#Markets
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Technology
Sections
Featured
Election failure shakes confidence in May's strategy
the road to brexit
Election failure shakes confidence in May's strategy
Spectre of coup, surge in violence haunt Venezuela
WORLD
Spectre of coup, surge in violence haunt Venezuela
Tiny biotech offers Big Tobacco a solution to the nicotine habit
health
Tiny biotech offers Big Tobacco a solution to the nicotine habit
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Products & Retail News
June 9, 2017 / 8:03 PM / 2 months ago

Wolford shareholders look to sell majority stake

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

"WMP Familien-Privatstiftung, Sesam Privatstiftung and its subsidiary the M. Erthal & Co. Beteiligungsgesellschaft ... as well as related parties announced today the intention to sell their stake, which is a majority stake, in Wolford AG," it said.

Wolford, which makes high-end tights, bras and shirts, said it and its shareholders together with Deloitte are starting to look for a new investor.

"The purchase of the majority stake by a future core shareholder shall be combined with an equity financing transaction that shall strengthen the company's liquidity on a long-term basis. The issue size has not yet been determined."

In the meantime, Wolford is negotiating with its banks to secure the money to meet its liquidity requirements, it said, without giving details. (Reporting By Shadia Nasralla; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.