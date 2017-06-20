FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
Wolseley reiterates full-year forecast after quarterly profit rise
#Brexit
#Economy
#Markets
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Technology
Sections
Featured
Election failure shakes confidence in May's strategy
the road to brexit
Election failure shakes confidence in May's strategy
House price growth weakest in more than four years
economy
House price growth weakest in more than four years
Kenyans stockpile food, Kenyatta appeals for peaceful vote
kenya
Kenyans stockpile food, Kenyatta appeals for peaceful vote
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Products & Retail News
June 20, 2017 / 6:23 AM / 2 months ago

Wolseley reiterates full-year forecast after quarterly profit rise

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 20 (Reuters) - Heating and plumbing supplier Wolseley forecast full-year trading profit in line with market expectations, as it reported a 9.5 percent rise in third-quarter profit on the back of sales growth in all its regions except the UK.

The company said trading profit restated to exclude some exceptional restructuring costs rose to 254 million pounds ($324 million) in the three months ended April 30, from 232 million pounds a year earlier.

Wolseley, set to change its name at the end of next month to match its U.S. brand Ferguson Plc, said revenue grew 16.7 percent to 4.27 billion pounds. Like-for-like revenue grew 6.6 percent, ahead of the 3.2 percent comparable growth reported in the first half.

"Since the end of the period revenue growth has been broadly in line with the third quarter, gross margins and cost control have been good," Chief Executive John Martin said in a statement on Tuesday. ($1 = 0.7848 pounds) (Reporting by Esha Vaish in Bengaluru; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.