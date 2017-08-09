Australia antitrust regulator raises flags on BP Woolworths petrol buyout

Aug 10 (Reuters) - Australia's antitrust regulator said on Thursday it was concerned BP Plc's plan to buy the petrol stations of grocery giant Woolworths Ltd would hurt competition, a sign it may block the A$1.8 billion ($1.4 billion) deal.

The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) said the buyout would cut the number of major rivals selling petrol, reducing the incentive to keep retail prices low.

"As a result, motorists may end up paying more at the pump," ACCC Chairman Rod Sims said in a statement.