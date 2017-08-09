FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 days ago
Australia antitrust regulator raises flags on BP Woolworths petrol buyout
#NorthKorea
#Trump
#Brexit
#Economy
#Science
#Technology
#Sport
Sections
Featured
Britain cannot stay in EU by back door - top ministers
Britain cannot stay in EU by back door - top ministers
Britain cannot stay in EU by back door - top ministers
Britain cannot stay in EU by back door - top ministers
Britain cannot stay in EU by back door - top ministers
Britain cannot stay in EU by back door - top ministers
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Products & Retail News
August 9, 2017 / 11:58 PM / 4 days ago

Australia antitrust regulator raises flags on BP Woolworths petrol buyout

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 10 (Reuters) - Australia's antitrust regulator said on Thursday it was concerned BP Plc's plan to buy the petrol stations of grocery giant Woolworths Ltd would hurt competition, a sign it may block the A$1.8 billion ($1.4 billion) deal.

The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) said the buyout would cut the number of major rivals selling petrol, reducing the incentive to keep retail prices low.

"As a result, motorists may end up paying more at the pump," ACCC Chairman Rod Sims said in a statement.

$1 = 1.2674 Australian dollars Reporting by Ambar Warrick in Bengaluru; Edited by Byron Kaye and Stephen Coates

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.